India, US review progress in cooperation in key areas

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) India and the US carried out a review of strategic cooperation in an array of areas including defence, technology, clean energy and maritime domain awareness.

The two sides undertook the review at a '2+2' inter-sessional meeting held in Delhi on Monday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Both sides took stock of the progress and developments in the bilateral agenda including strategic cooperation, defence, technology collaboration, space cooperation, resilient supply chain, clean energy, maritime domain awareness, development cooperation including trilateral cooperation and people to people ties," the MEA said.

It said the two sides also had an opportunity to exchange assessments on a range of regional and international issues.

"The 2+2 intersessional laid the groundwork in the lead up to the next 2+2 ministerial dialogue to advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA said in a late night statement.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by the Joint Secretary (Americas) in the MEA, Nagaraj Naidu, and the joint secretary (International Cooperation) in the defence ministry, Vishwesh Negi.

The American delegation was headed by US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P Royal. PTI MPB RT RT RT