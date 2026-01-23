India-US trade agreement to give new momentum to economy: BJP president

New Delhi (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday hailed the India-US trade agreement, saying it would provide new momentum to the Indian economy and also give new impetus to the country's goal of attaining a developed status.

His remarks came soon after US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that India and the US have agreed on a trade deal.

Under the agreed deal, Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent. Trump said India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero, adding New Delhi would buy American goods, including energy, worth more than USD 500 billion.

Taking to X, Nabin said, "This new progress in India-US relations is commendable. The strengthening of relations between India and the United States, two of the world's most powerful democracies, will have a very positive and far-reaching impact." "This decision will provide new momentum to the progress of the Indian economy. It will also give new energy to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives," he said.

The United States and India are the world’s largest democracies. Today’s developments in India–US cooperation mark a major leap for our economic future.



With new markets opening up for Made in India products, our youth and farmers will see greater opportunities than ever… — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) February 2, 2026

Commenting on the agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," Modi said.

The prime minister said that when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits the people and "unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation".