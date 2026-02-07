India-US trade deal a big honour for country at international level: Union minister

Jamshedpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday said the India-US interim trade deal was a "big honour" for the country at the international level.

Oram, who was in the steel city to address a press conference, said the agreement could materialise only because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.

"I welcome the deal," Oram told PTI.

He accused a section of society that is trying to spread baseless canards in this regard.

The minister assured that the agriculture and allied sectors will be protected under the deal. PTI BS RG