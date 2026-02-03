India-US trade deal historic, to benefit multiple sectors: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed the India-US trade deal as "historic", and said the agreement will benefit the country's entrepreneurs, farmers, skilled workers and MSMEs.

In a series of posts on X, Sarma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a breakthrough in the tariff stalemate between India and the US over the imposition of duties.

"The agreement reached between Adarniya @narendramodi ji and President @realDonaldTrump on the #IndiaUS Trade Deal is historic. It unlocks opportunities for India's entrepreneurs, farmers, skilled workers and MSMEs and opens new doors for them," he said.

Sarma asserted that the deal has been possible only due to the leadership of Modi and US President Donald Trump, and their vision of a strong relationship between the two countries.

India and the US agreed to a trade deal, under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

Commenting on the deal, Sarma said it will propel India's growth into a new league and open the vast US market for Indian goods, whilst safeguarding the country's interests.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, we wholeheartedly applaud Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his credible and globally respected statesmanship, which has elevated India's influence on the world stage," the chief minister added.

The bilateral trade deal marks a significant milestone as Made in India products will gain access to an even larger global marketplace, opening new opportunities for youth, farmers and MSMEs, the CM highlighted.

"This agreement will be a force multiplier in creating new avenues of collaboration between people of both of our countries. Under the leadership of President @realDonaldTrump and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the world's oldest and largest democracies are now working even closer to achieve global peace and prosperity," he added. PTI TR TR BDC