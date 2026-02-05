India-US trade deal in final stages of detailing: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed "very soon", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Jaishankar, describing his visit to Washington DC as "productive" and "positive", said the bilateral trade deal will open up a "new phase" in the ties.

"The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon. It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship," he said on social media.

"Our critical mineral cooperation is also advancing rapidly. Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident," he said. PTI MPB ZMN