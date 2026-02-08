India-US trade deal in nation's favour, farmers' interests protected: Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said the India-US trade agreement would boost the state's industrial development and create new employment opportunities for the youth.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for safeguarding farmers' interests in the deal.

The Government of India, after careful deliberation, successfully concluded an agreement with the world's largest economy that will promote industrial growth in the country and in Punjab, without causing any adverse impact on the nation's farmers, especially those in Punjab, he said.

The BJP leader said all crops produced in Punjab have been kept out of the agreement.

PM Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, he said finalised the agreement after prolonged discussions, with the government's primary focus being the protection of farmers' interests.

He clarified that from the United States, there will be no import of crops such as wheat, rice, maize, or any other produce grown in Punjab.

Similarly, full protection has been ensured for the dairy sector under this agreement, he said.

The BJP leader said leaders of AAP and Congress should have risen above partisan politics and congratulated the government for this agreement made in the national interest.

"However, they have failed to play the role of a constructive opposition," he said.

The silence of the AAP government itself is proof that the agreement is beneficial, he stated.

On this occasion, he appealed to those opposing the agreement not to oppose for the sake of opposition but to speak on the basis of facts, said Jakhar.

Now that the government has issued a clear statement assuring that farmers' interests will not be compromised, such opposition holds no meaning.

He said the agreement will increase exports from the country and provide a new direction to industrial development, thereby generating new job opportunities.

Meanwhile, Jakhar strongly condemned the Punjab government's suspension of two senior IAS officers, calling it highly objectionable.

He stated that IAS officers form the "steel frame" of democracy.

Targeting the AAP government, Jakhar alleged that those who themselves have gone to jail in Delhi over corruption cases now want to promote corruption in Punjab, but these officers refused to support any such wrongdoing.

He urged the intervention of the Administrative Tribunal to intervene in the matter to prevent pressure being exerted on officers to carry out "illegal acts".

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended two senior IAS officers -- Kamal Kishore Yadav and Jaspreet Singh --with immediate effect.

Although the reasons for their suspension were not specified in the orders, sources said that it stemmed from a six-year delay in procuring smartphones for Anganwadi workers under the Union Government's Mission Saksham Anganwadi. PTI CHS NB NB