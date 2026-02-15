India-US trade deal row: Karnataka CM urges PM Modi 'not to sell out farmers'

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Demanding answers from PM Narendra Modi over the impact of the India-US interim trade deal, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the country’s farmers are "not bargaining chips but the lifeline of the nation".

He urged the prime minister not to "compromise India’s interests, trade away farmers for political gains, or bow to foreign pressure." The CM’s remarks came in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, intensifying the opposition’s attack on the union government over the trade deal.

Siddaramaiah took to ‘X’ with a string of questions, claiming Indian farmers are being "betrayed".

"The concerns raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi about the impact of the India-US trade deal on our farmers, dairy sector, Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, and India’s long-term agricultural independence deserve a clear and honest response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the CM said.

He added that if the deal allows unchecked GM imports, weakens safeguards, or gradually opens more crops without protection, it would directly harm farmers across the country, including in Karnataka.

"PM Narendra Modi, do not sell India's interests. Do not trade away our farmers for political compulsions. Do not surrender to foreign pressure. Our farmers are not bargaining chips; they are the lifeline of this nation," he wrote.