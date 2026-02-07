India-US trade deal surrender by NDA govt: CPI(ML)-New Democracy

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The CPI(ML)-New Democracy claimed on Saturday that the trade deal between India and the United States is a "surrender" by the NDA government and the provisions of the pact are "anti-people and anti-national".

In a statement issued here, CPI(ML)-New Democracy general secretary Yatendra Kumar strongly disapproved of the framework of the India-US trade deal, claiming that it is full of "ominous signs" for India's industry, agriculture and dairy sectors, and in fact, for the country's economy.

"Framework for interim trade deal reached with the USA is a surrender by the RSS-BJP led government," the statement said.

The Left party added that this "surrender" does not come as a surprise.

"The Union Budget presented on February 1 pointed to a bleak picture of Indian economy with slow growth of revenue, rising government debt, declining agricultural growth and employment generation and cut-in social expenditure across the board," it said.

The party alleged that despite patting its back on the economic performance, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government could not hide the "dismal picture" of the Indian economy, with the unorganised industrial sector and agriculture taking the biggest hit.

"This government has pushed Indian economy to this dismal state during 11 years of its rule," it said.

The CPI(ML)-New Democracy strongly condemned the provisions of the India-US framework agreement, branding those "anti-people and anti-national", and asked all opposition parties, including revolutionary Left organisations, to mount a strong opposition to ensure that this framework is "consigned to the dust bin". PTI ACB RC