India-US trade deal will push country to ''subordinate'' position: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the US-India trade deal raises serious concerns, saying it will push the country into an "unequal and subordinate position".

In a post on social media platform X, Vijayan also demanded that the full agreement must be placed before the Parliament and the public.

"The reported US-India trade deal raises serious concerns. Slashing tariffs and non-tariff protections will hurt Indian farmers, workers and domestic industry, while pushing the country into an unequal, subordinate position." "The full agreement must be placed before Parliament and the public. Any provision that compromises livelihoods, food security and economic sovereignty must be firmly resisted," the CM said.

India and the US have agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the announcement by Trump, Modi had said that he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".