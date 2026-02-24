India-US travel corridor reflects deepening economic, people-to-people ties: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said the travel corridor between India and the United States reflects not only growing economic engagement but also deep people-to-people ties rooted in shared values, entrepreneurial spirit and a vibrant diaspora.

While addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's USISPF Tourism Summit 2026, the vice president said that tourism is more than an industry, calling it a bridge between cultures and a global economic opportunity and a powerful instrument of soft diplomacy.

The VP noted that travellers today seek experiences, authenticity, sustainability, culture, heritage, wellness and meaningful connections.

"This presents an extraordinary opportunity for both our nations to collaborate in building resilient and responsible tourism ecosystems," he said.

During the event, USISPF launched its report titled "State of India's Tourism (2026)", which was formally presented to the vice president by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The summit, organised at the USISPF office here, brought together policy-makers, industry leaders and key stakeholders to deliberate on the future of India's tourism sector. PTI KSH GJS KSS KSS