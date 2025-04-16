India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise Dustlik-VI starts in Pune

Pune, Apr 16 (PTI) The sixth edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-VI started here on Wednesday at the Foreign Training Node, Aundh, a Defence release said.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted till April 28.

An Indian contingent of 60 personnel is being represented by a battalion of the Jat Regiment and IAF. The Uzbekistan contingent is being represented by personnel from the Uzbekistan Army.

Joint Exercise DUSTLIK -VI is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan. The last edition was conducted in Termez district, Uzbekistan in April 2024.

The exercise will focus on response to a terrorist action involving the capture of defined territory and include the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre at the battalion level, raids, search-and-destroy operations and the employment of firepower, including air assets, to neutralise terrorists, said the release.

It will also cover the deployment of drones, counter-UAS measures, and logistics support by the Air Force to sustain forces in hostile areas. Additionally, helicopters will be used for reconnaissance and observation, special heliborne operations, small team insertion and extraction ( and other associated missions, the release said.