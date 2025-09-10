India values democracy and rule of law, won't face Nepal-type unrest, says Athawale

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Democracy, rule of law and focus on development have taken deep roots in India, Union minister Ramdas Athawale asserted on Wednesday as he ruled out a Nepal-like unrest erupting in the country as suggested by some Opposition leaders.

He noted India should support peace efforts in Nepal, rocked by violent anti-government protests this week, but avoid interfering in the Himalayan nation's internal matters.

Speaking to PTI Videos, the RPI (Athawale) president emphasised that it is the sovereign right of Nepalese citizens to take vital decisions such as who would become the next prime minister of their country after the ouster of the incumbent K P Sharma Oli.

Athawale, a BJP ally, attributed Nepal's current crisis to corruption, unemployment and lack of justice, while noting Kathmandu's closer ties with China had not resolved these issues.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment criticised the recent social media ban in the neighbouring country -- the trigger for the violent anti-government protests this week -- saying it provoked anger among a digitally connected youth population.

"Out of about 3 crore people (in Nepal), nearly 1.5 crore use social media. The sudden ban came as an emergency-like clampdown to many, which sparked the revolt," he observed.

Reacting to some Opposition leaders subtly warning against a Nepal-like social and political unrest taking place in India, Athawale insisted there was no likelihood of such a scenario emerging in the country given its thriving democracy, supremacy of rule of law and mechanisms to address people's grievances.

"If such an uprising was possible, it would have had taken place during the Emergency (1975-77) when many leaders were jailed. But it did not happened then too. Democracy, rule of law and development are strong in India," he noted.

India values democracy and even if political parties which are in the Opposition now come to power in the future, India would not see a Nepal-like situation, affirmed the minister.

On concerns over the safety of Indians in Nepal, Athawale ruled out any evacuation measure.

He pointed out that the protests were against Nepal's ruling establishment, not against Indians, and the situation could not be likened to wartime evacuations such as the one undertaken by the government during the early weeks of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Indians in Nepal are safe. There is no need for a special rescue mission," he stressed. PTI PS RSY