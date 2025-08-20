India, Vietnam coast guards to enhance collaboration in maritime SAR, marine pollution response

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The coast guards of India and Vietnam on Wednesday held a meeting to enhance collaboration in maritime search and rescue (SAR) and marine pollution response, with a special focus on tackling transnational maritime crimes, including trafficking and illegal fishing, officials said.

The 6th High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) was held in Hanoi under the framework of the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding on Coast Guard Cooperation.

"The discussions centred on enhancing collaboration in maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine pollution response, and capacity building. Special focus was placed on tackling transnational maritime crimes, including smuggling, trafficking and illegal fishing," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Director General, ICG, Anand Prakash Badola, and Vice Commandant, VCG, Major General Vu Trung Kien.

"Both sides reviewed recent ship visits and professional exchanges, while agreeing to continue joint initiatives to strengthen interoperability," it said.

The delegations also underscored the importance of coordinated SAR operations and joint pollution response mechanisms to safeguard maritime safety and protect the marine environment.

Reaffirming their commitment to regular institutional interactions, training programmes, exchange of best practices, and ship visits, both coast guards emphasised that such engagements "foster mutual trust and operational synergy".

"The meeting reflected their shared resolve to work together in the spirit of friendship and cooperation for ensuring regional maritime security, safety, and environmental sustainability," the ministry said.