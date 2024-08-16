India, Vietnam hold maritime security dialogue, discuss ways to enhance cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) India and Vietnam on Friday held a key dialogue during which both sides discussed ways to enhance maritime cooperation and discussed avenues to cooperate at various international and regional fora for shared objectives.

The fourth India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue was held in Vietnamese capital Hanoi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, MEA, and the Vietnamese delegation by Trinh Duc Hai, Vice Chairman, National Boundary Commission.

"During the dialogue, the two sides discussed the ways to enhance maritime cooperation in furthering a conducive environment for mutual growth and global well-being. They reviewed the ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and discussed the avenues to cooperate at various international and regional fora for shared objectives," the statement said.

They agreed to further strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as marine scientific research, ocean economy, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), navy and coast guard cooperation and maritime law enforcement, the MEA said.

It was agreed to hold the next round of dialogue in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date. PTI KND AS AS