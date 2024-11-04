India-Vietnam joint military exercise gets underway in Ambala

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A joint exercise by the militaries of India and Vietnam aimed at enhancing capabilities for deployment of engineering and medical teams to undertake tasks as part of a UN contingent in peacekeeping operations got underway in Haryana on Monday.

The fifth edition of 'VINBAX 2024', which will conclude on November 23 at Ambala and Chandimandir, marks a significant increase in scope with bi-service level participation for the first time by personnel of the army and the air force from both countries, the defence ministry said.

The exercise is a sequel to the bilateral exercise in Vietnam in 2023 and a major milestone in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Vietnam.

"The aim of 'VINBAX 2024' is to enhance joint military capability of both sides in employment and deployment of Engineer Company and Medical Teams to undertake engineering tasks as part of a United Nation contingent in peacekeeping operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 47 personnel is being represented by a regiment of the Corps of Engineers along with personnel from other arms and services. The Vietnamese contingent comprising of similar strength will be represented by the troops Vietnam People's Army, it said.

The conduct of 'VINBAX 2024' as a field training exercise will strengthen mutual confidence, and interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Indian Army and Vietnam People’s Army, the statement said.

A 48-hour validation exercise with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief demonstration and equipment display is also part of the schedule to assess the standards achieved by both contingents while executing technical military operations under similar scenarios in UN missions.

"The joint exercise will also provide an opportunity to the troops of both the contingents to learn about the social and cultural heritage of each other," the ministry said. PTI KND RT RT