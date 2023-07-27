India voice of peace, security: Jaishankar in Parliament

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Amid "unprecedented and complex" geopolitical situation, India is now recognised as a voice that speaks for all and stands for peace, security and prosperity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament on Thursday.

Making a suo-motu statement on 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy' in both houses of Parliament, he also said India's G20 presidency has served as a catalyst in invigorating the country's foreign policy and also realising the vision of 'Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat'.

In his statement, Jaishankar highlighted the rising stature of India on the international level, and listed out the overseas engagement by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and other Union ministers.

India's stature, he said, has been rising globally and the country is emerging as "credible and effective" development partner.

"... We are now seen as a credible and effective development partner. Our development partnership portfolio now spans 78 countries and the hallmark of these projects is that they are demand-driven, transparent, empowerment oriented, environment friendly and rely on a consultative approach," he said.

The minister said at a time when international affairs have become "unprecedented and complex", India's people-centric foreign policy is guided by the demands and aspirations of the society.

"Today, the world recognises that when India speaks, it speaks not only for itself, but for many others. And that India speaks as a voice of peace, security, and prosperity for all," he said.

Highlighting the key foreign policy engagements and initiatives taken by India since the Budget session, which ended on April 6, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US from June 20-23 was only the second by an Indian prime minister.

"He (Modi) was also accorded the rare privilege of addressing the Joint Session of the US Congress for a second time," the minister said.

The minister also gave a detailed account of rescue operation under taken by India to evacuate Indian citizen from Sudan following break out of an armed conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.

"During Operation Kaveri, like Operation Ganga, we not only evacuated thousands of India, but also assisted in the evacuation of citizens from other countries who sought our assistance," he said, adding India will never leave its people behind during a crisis, be it in Ukraine last year, or in Sudan in this one.

Jaishankar further said in 2022, at the beginning of Amrit Kaal, India assumed the landmark G20 presidency. "We will host the Summit in September. Our Presidency has served as a catalyst to invigorate our foreign policy and give more force to realise the Prime Minister's vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat that regains its rightful place in the world," he said.

In both the Houses, MPs belonging to opposition parties were continuously raising slogans demanding statement from the prime minister on Manipur issue.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also gave opportunity to MPs to ask clarifications on Jaishankar's statement, but it could not happen because of the din. PTI ASG MJH NKD CS ZMN