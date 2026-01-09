India voices concern over Minneapolis shooting

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) India on Friday voiced concern over the killing of a woman by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis in the US.

"We are closely following the developments," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We are concerned as we have a large Indian community in the US, including students, professionals and others," he said at his weekly media briefing.

The woman, Renee Nicole Good, was shot dead by a federal immigration agent this week. PTI MPB NSD NSD