India voices concern over reports of damage to Preah Vihear temple in Cambodia

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India on Friday voiced concern over the reported damage to 11th-century Hindu Preah Vihear temple in the ongoing military conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

Situated on a cliff in the Dangrek mountains in Cambodia, the temple of Preah Vihear is dedicated to Shiva. It is a UNESCO world heritage site.

"We have seen reports regarding damage to the conservation facilities at Preah Vihear during the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border clashes," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Any damage to conservation facilities is "unfortunate" and is a matter of concern, he said.

"India has been closely involved in its preservation. We sincerely hope that all measures will be taken to fully safeguard the site and related conservation facilities," he said, adding that Preah Vihear is a shared cultural heritage of humanity.

"We once again reiterate our appeal to both sides to exercise restraint and to take measures for cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation. We urge them to return to the path of dialogue and peace," Jaiswal added.

He was responding to a media query on the issue. PTI MPB PRK PRK