India wanted UCC to become reality but inclusive reform was victim of communal castigation: Naqvi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Batting for a uniform civil code, former minister for minority affairs and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said there is a need to remain "cautious" about the "conspiracy of communal confusion" on a 'secular civil code'.

Naqvi said that for the last 75 years, India has been waiting for the constitutional guidelines of uniform secular civil code to become a reality but every time this "inclusive reform has been a victim of communal castigation".

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong pitch for a 'secular civil code', Naqvi said that stalwart leaders in the Constituent Assembly, including BR Ambedkar, were in favour of a uniform secular civil code but "communal confusion" by some people, with a "prejudiced mindset, hijacked the constitutional commitment" and the uniform civil code remained a part of the directive principles of state policy.

Naqvi said the nation’s mood is for making secular uniform civil code free from "communal confinement".

The secular civil code is the need of the hour for betterment of 'mulk, mazhab and manavta’ (country, religion and humanity)', he said.

Asked about the row over Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s seat at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Naqvi said that the Congress should come out of feudal arrogance and stop their "ruckus over row".

"The Congress should avoid political commotion on national celebration," he said. PTI ASK AS AS