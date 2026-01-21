India wants to be powerful nation to ensure nobody dares to dictate terms to it, says Vice Prez

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that India wants to be the "most powerful" country in the world, not to dominate or dictate unjustified norms to other countries, but to ensure that nobody dares to dictate terms to Bharat.

He also said that India is today no longer only an adopter of technology, but it is now emerging as the creators of technology. The initiatives like Digital India, Startup India, Make in India have made the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country vibrant and supportive.

The Vice President was speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of CMR Institute of Technology here.

"Bharath will be marching towards the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047...We want to be the most powerful, not to dominate other countries, not to dictate unjustified norms to other countries. But, nobody should dare to dictate terms to mother Bharat. That's why we want to become the most powerful nation in the world," Radhakrishnan said.

He said the global scenario today is full of challenges.

Climate change, cyber security threats, equitable access to technology and ethical use of AI are some of the things that need to be concentrated on. "These challenges also offer incredible opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership," he said.

Speaking about the rapid change in technology and new innovation, the Vice President said, "We have to equip ourselves. The institutions and students should get ready to adapt to the dramatical changes that are coming in the field of technology." "What is the impact we are creating in the industrial field, what is the impact we are creating in society is the greatest success of any institute," he said.

According to Radhakrishnan, in a world shaped by Artificial Intelligence, sustainability challenges and global uncertainty, the students are expected to be creative, ethical, courageous, stay strong, and confident.

"Luck may not favour us every time, but hard work will make luck favour us at least once, and it will be great," he said, as he asked students to never give up.

"You should fix the target and move towards the target all the time at your own convenient speed, never compare yourself with anyone. Everyone has their own plus and minuses. Hard work, sincerity and involvement in any work, may not bring you success on the same day, but it will bring bigger success some other day. Even God cannot deny you that success," he added.

Calling students, the wealth of this nation, the Vice President requested them to say "no to drugs", with a loud voice. He said drugs should not spoil the youngsters of this nation.

Also, advising students to be careful about using social media, he said, "Every invention has positive and negative impact. Based on how we use it, we grow. I'm not asking you not to use it, you can do anything, but you should have full control." Speaking about remaining relevant in the global arena without losing our values, Radhakrishnan said, "Modern development and keeping our great traditions is not contradictory, it can complement each other. We should grow, and at the same time we should not lose our roots." Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, among others, were present at the event. PTI KSU KH