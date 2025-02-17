India was 'unstable economy' under UPA rule, Modi turned it around, claims Bhupender Yadav

Patna, Feb 17 (PTI) Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday claimed that India was reckoned among "unstable economies" of the world when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

Addressing an interactive session organised here on the Union budget presented earlier this month, Yadav asserted that the economy has turned the corner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the UPA regime, India was among five unstable economies of the world. In 2014, Modi came to power and in his third term, we are among the top five," said Yadav, the minister for environment, forest and climate change.

The allusion was to the term "Fragile Five", coined by a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in 2013, when India, besides Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey, was said to have grown "dependent on unreliable foreign investments for own growth ambitions".

Yadav began his speech with a tribute to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary.

Thakur was last year awarded the Bharat Ratna, in a move seen as the BJP's attempt to win over the state's numerically powerful Other Backward Classes.

The Union minister, who fondly recalled his close association with Bihar, having served as the BJP's national secretary in charge for the state for years, also predicted a "huge win" for the NDA in the assembly polls due later this year.

"The NDA, which is running a successful government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been going from strength to strength, as is evident from our success in assembly polls of Maharashtra and Delhi," Yadav said.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is in "turmoil", he claimed.

"Its constituents, who were earlier quarrelling with us, are now squabbling among themselves. They also seem to be jealous of India's rising global stature under Modi." "INDI alliance leaders are unable to understand why Kumbh has attracted so much attention. They are vexed at the recognition our culture has started getting," Yadav alleged.

The remark seemed to be aimed at RJD president Lalu Prasad, who had a day ago disapproved of the heavy footfall in Prayagraj for the congregation, alleging "What does Kumbh signify? It is nonsense".

Later, addressing a press conference, Yadav condoled the death of 18 people in a stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday night but asserted that the government has been making all efforts to provide facilities to pilgrims heading for Kumbh, which will conclude next week.

Speaking at the same press conference, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said preparations were in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour of Bhagalpur on February 24.

"The prime minister will give away the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to 12 crore beneficiaries across the state. He will also share his plans to meet the challenges and opportunities before the farming sector. In addition, he will speak about things that have been done for Bihar during his tenure," Choudhary said.

A question was posed by journalists about the opposition alleging that the Union budget did not have any significant announcements for Bihar.

Yadav replied, "They are refusing to acknowledge what we are doing for the state. They will learn q lesson when the people will refuse to acknowledge their diatribe". PTI ANW NAC BDC