India wasted opportunity to give befitting reply to Pak after Pahalgam terror attack: Owaisi

Pune, Sept 30 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday that the government wasted the opportunity to give a "befitting" reply to Pakistan post Pahalgam terrorist attack by pausing a military action, disregarding the national sentiment.

"As an Indian, I would like to say that there was an opportunity for us to give a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. I am wondering why they (Central government) stopped," the Hyderabad MP said while interacting with journalists in Pune.

He said an atmosphere of war had prevailed as drones launched by Pakistan hovered over the western borders from Gujarat to Kashmir.

"The entire nation was ready to teach a lesson to Pakistan, but you (government) stopped. Such opportunities do not come again, but the government lost the chance", Owaisi said, alluding to India stopping the military action after hitting the terrorist hideouts and airport bases in the neighbouring country.

Officially, India maintains that the Operation Sindoor launched by the armed forces was only paused, not ceased. India launched the military strikes after 26 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

Owaisi once again slammed the Centre over India playing against Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Owaisi said pluralism is the essence of India.

He said AIMIM will contest the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra. PTI SPK NSK