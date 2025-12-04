India welcomed agreement on first phase of Gaza Peace Plan: Govt to Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, and peaceful resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and New Delhi welcomed the agreement on the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, also said India's position on this issue has been reiterated in various bilateral and multilateral forums such as the UN, BRICS, NAM, and Voice of Global South.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked India's stand on widespread civilian deaths and severe humanitarian distress in Gaza -- which many international organisations have "described as genocide" committed by Israel -- and the details of diplomatic, humanitarian, or political support India has extended to the Palestinian people during the crises.

"India condemned the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict and has called for safe, sustained, and timely supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

"India has also called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, and peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. In this regard, India welcomed the agreement on the first phase of Gaza Peace Plan," Singh said.

He added that the country's prime minister and the minister of external affairs have spoken to "several leaders in the region and across the globe, including the President, prime minister and foreign minister of Israel and the President and foreign minister of Palestine".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Palestinian President on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York on September 22, 2024 and called for a ceasefire, release of hostages, and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, the MoS said.

India's support for all efforts towards a lasting peace was reaffirmed by Minister of State for External Affairs Singh at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13 this year, the government said.

"India extends humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, both bilaterally and through the United Nations. Since the beginning of the conflict, India has provided around 135 MT of humanitarian aid, including 81.5 MT of medicines and medical supplies in four tranches, in October 2023, November 2023, October 2024, and November 2024," Singh said.

"India has also released a total of USD 12.5 million, since then, including USD 2.5 million in November 2025, to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)," he added.

In a separate query, the MEA was also asked whether the government proposes to "increase imports" of crude oil, LNG, or LPG, edible oils, etc. from the US, in view of the recent developments in India-US relations, and if so, what were the strategic and economic considerations guiding such an expansion, particularly in the context of India's ongoing purchases of discounted crude oil from Russia.

As a significant importer of oil and gas, India places the "highest priority" on protecting its 1.4 billion consumers from the impact of global energy volatility, the government said.

"To this end, the government of India has consistently pursued a strategy of broadening its energy sourcing and diversifying supply channels, ensuring resilience and flexibility in response to changing market dynamics," the MoS said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February 2025, both sides discussed pathways to "further strengthen" the energy partnership, including greater trade in natural gas and ethane and petroleum products to bolster supply diversification and energy security, he said.

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics data, in the financial year 2024-25, the bilateral hydrocarbons trade between India and the United States reached USD 14.37 billion, the Centre told Parliament.

The United States is currently India's fifth largest hydrocarbon trade partner, the fifth largest source of crude oil, and the second largest source of LNG.

There remains "substantial potential for expanding imports of crude oil, LNG, and LPG from the United States, subject to commercial viability", he said.

The Indian government does not directly procure crude oil, LNG, LPG, or other petroleum products. These imports are undertaken by Indian oil and gas companies based on "commercial considerations", the government said.

"In November 2025, IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) concluded a one-year structured contract to import approximately 2.2 MTPA of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for the contract year 2026," the minister added.

In a separate query, the MEA was asked year-wise data on the number of fishermen from Gujarat released by Pakistan during the last three years.

The government of India attaches "high priority" to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen, Singh said and shared tabulated data in his response.

The number of fishermen from Gujarat released by Pakistan during the last three years are -- 18 (in 2025 till date); nil (in 2024); and 432 (in 2023), as per the data shared. PTI KND PRK PRK PRK