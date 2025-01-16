India welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) India on Wednesday welcomed the announcement on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have agreed a deal which would halt the war in Gaza and see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the US and mediators Qatar have said.

The deal between Israel and Hamas came after months and it is expected to come into effect on Sunday if both sides fully approve it.

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement would lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA added: "We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy." The full details of the deal are not yet announced.

The deal is expected to stop the ongoing war in Gaza and facilitate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas had held 251 hostages when it made a shocking attack on Israel in October 2023.

The militant group is still reportedly holding 94 hostages.

In a readout on Wednesday, the White House said President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to congratulate him on the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

"The two leaders discussed the unimaginable conditions the hostages -- including Americans -- have experienced over their 15 months in captivity and the terrible suffering their families have faced, and expressed their joy that hostages will soon be reunited with their families," it said. PTI MPB ZMN