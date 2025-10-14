India welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal; PM Modi hails Trump's efforts to bring peace

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) With all 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas back in Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed their release after over two years of captivity and said India supports US President Donald Trump's "sincere efforts" to bring peace to the region.

Modi's remarks came hours before President Trump and several other global leaders signed a Gaza ceasefire deal at a peace summit in Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh represented PM Modi at the summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India's long standing support for a "negotiated two State solution" and that it will support all efforts towards a lasting peace in the region.

India welcomes the signing of the landmark peace agreement and hopes that this will lead to lasting peace in the region, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on the outcome of the peace summit in Egypt.

Earlier in the day, Hamas released the hostages as part of the first phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity," Modi said on 'X'.

"Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

"We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," Modi added.

Trump addressed the Israeli parliament before travelling to Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the peace summit. It was co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

"India stands for peace in the Middle East and resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA said in a late night statement.

"We support the Gaza peace plan of President Trump and appreciate Egypt and Qatar for their valuable roles in achieving this and advancing the path to peace," it said.

The MEA said the peace summit was aimed at strengthening efforts for regional peace and stability, in line with President Trump's vision for lasting peace in the region.

"This is also in line with India's long standing support for a negotiated two State solution. India will support all efforts towards a lasting peace in the region," it said.

Under the Gaza peace plan, Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees.

In his address to the Israeli parliament, Trump described the Gaza peace process as "the dawn of a new Middle East" and that a "beautiful and much brighter future" appears suddenly within the region's reach.

"After two harrowing years of darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," he said.

In his remarks at the peace summit, the US President said: "This is the first time the Middle East crisis has brought people together, as opposed to driving them apart, and to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of the generations past, which is foolish." "So together, let us continue in the spirit of cooperation and goodwill that has finally brought us to this incredible, historic breakthrough," he said.

The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Friday.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023 killing about 1,200 people. Hamas also took 251 people as hostages. Some of the hostages were released earlier.

Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians since then, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza has been reeling under a massive humanitarian crisis largely due to scarcity of food and medicines. The World Health Organisation said last month that Gaza's malnutrition rates have reached "alarming levels".

Under the plan, Gaza will be a "deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours" and that it will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of the Strip. PTI MPB KVK KVK