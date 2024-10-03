India welcomes historic UK-Mauritius deal on Chagos archipelago in Indian Ocean

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India on Thursday welcomed the UK's decision to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands including strategically located tropical atoll of Diego Garcia to Mauritius under a historic agreement.

The UK is giving up the rights of the islands after more than 50 years which London said demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding global security and averting threats to peace in the Indian Ocean and wider Indo-Pacific.

Diego Garcia is a major military base for the US as it has frontline warships and long-range bomber aircraft in the atoll.

Indian government sources said New Delhi played a "quiet but important role" in the background in firming up of the deal between the UK and Mauritius.

In its reaction to the agreement between the UK and Mauritius, New Delhi said this significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius "We welcome the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the resolution of the "longstanding Chagos dispute" after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a "welcome development".

"India has consistently supported Mauritius's claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonisation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhance peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth hailed the deal on the Chagos islands as "seminal".

New Delhi "firmly" backed the principled Mauritian position, supporting its stance on the need to do away with the last vestiges of decolonisation, the sources cited above said.

At the same time, India consistently encouraged both sides to negotiate with an open mind and with a view to achieving mutually beneficial outcomes, they said.

The UK and Mauritius have reached a historic agreement to secure the strategically important UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, which plays a crucial role in regional stability and international security, a readout by the British government said.

For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure, following a political agreement between the UK and Mauritius, it said.

"The agreement underpins the UK's steadfast duty to keep the country safe, with the operation of the military base unchanged, in an increasingly volatile world," it said.

London said the agreement is strongly supported by international partners including the United States, which has joint operation of the strategic military base.

Without today's agreement, the long-term, secure operation of the military base would be under threat, with contested sovereignty and legal challenges - including through various international courts and tribunals, it said.

"The agreement demonstrates the UK Government's commitment to safeguarding global security and averting threats to peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean and wider Indo-Pacific," it said.

"It sees Mauritius assume sovereignty over BIOT, with the UK authorised to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius on Diego Garcia," the readout added.