India welcomes UK-Mauritius deal on Chagos archipelago

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India on Thursday welcomed the UK's decision to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands including Diego Garcia to Mauritius under a historic agreement.

In its reaction to the move, New Delhi said this significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius.

"We welcome the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the resolution of the "longstanding Chagos dispute" after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a "welcome development".

"India has consistently supported Mauritius's claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonisation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhance peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

Official sources said India played a quiet but important role in the background.

New Delhi "firmly" backed the principled Mauritian position, supporting its stance on the need to do away with the last vestiges of decolonisation, they said.

At the same time, India consistently encouraged both sides to negotiate with an open mind and with a view to achieving mutually beneficial outcomes, the sources said.

It is believed that the final outcome is a win for all sides involved and will reinforce long term security in the Indian Ocean region, they added.