India welcomes UK sanctioning Sikh businessman over terror links

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) India on Monday welcomed the UK sanctioning a British Sikh businessman over his alleged links to pro-Khalistan terrorist activities.
Gurpreet Singh Rehal faces an asset freeze as he is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India, the UK's Treasury department said on Thursday.
"We welcome the steps taken by the UK government to sanction anti-India extremist entities which strengthen the global fight against terrorism and extremism and help curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
He was responding to a question on the issue at his weekly briefing.
"Such individuals and groups pose a threat not just to India and the UK, but to people across the world," Jaiswal said.
"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the UK side in further strengthening counter-terrorism and security cooperation," he added.
India has been urging the UK to take action against pro-Khalistan extremist elements operating from that country.
"We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain's financial system," Lucy Rigby, the UK's Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said last week.
"We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain's financial system," Lucy Rigby, the UK's Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said last week.
"This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible. The UK stands firmly with peaceful communities against those who promote violence and hatred," she said.