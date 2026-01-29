India well positioned to act as mediator in Israel-Palestine conflict: Palestinian foreign minister

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Palestine on Thursday sought India's active involvement as a mediator in the Israel-Palestine conflict and in Gaza’s reconstruction efforts, highlighting New Delhi's unique position as a friend to both sides and its commitment to international law.

Speaking to PTI Videos soon after arriving here to attend the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said India, with its balanced ties to both Palestine and Israel, is "very well positioned to act as a mediator, interlocutor." The meeting, co-chaired by India and the UAE, with participation from all 22 Arab League members, is set to take place on January 31.

"India is a great country, and it can play a great role. Being a friend to both Palestine and Israel puts it in a place where it can be a bridge for both countries," Shahin said.

"In the final analysis, what we want is to forge peace, a peace that reflects the respect of both people, the respect of international law and whatever is enshrined in international law," she added.

She expressed gratitude for India's humanitarian and development assistance to Palestinians, including its support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and called for its continuation, especially in the current scenario.

"We look forward to India's active participation. We would like it to continue with its humanitarian assistance, not only in Gaza and the West Bank, but also towards UNRWA," the minister said.

On Gaza's reconstruction, Shahin underlined that around 82 per cent of structures in the enclave have been destroyed. The foreign minister also said that more than 72,000 people have been killed and around 10,000-20,000 are missing in Gaza, with the total affected potentially reaching 40,00,00 or more.

"Gaza is in shambles and destruction, and the urgency with which reconstruction needs to start, because you have 2 million people who are without shelters... The first thing they would need is a decent shelter, water, and basic services. And I think the whole world should chip in in one way or another, in terms of technical assistance, in terms of funding," Shahin said.

She appealed to New Delhi and the international community to view the situation objectively.

Addressing concerns over Hamas's interactions with Pakistan-based terror organisations and radicals in Bangladesh, Shahin reiterated Palestine's official stance against violence.

"Any border conflict should be solved through international law and around the table with negotiations, not with violence, not with any form of terrorism, whoever that perpetrator is," she emphasised.

"So in the final analysis, what I can say is that Palestine's official line is for non-violence and the solving of any issues around the table and as per international law. Violence breeds more violence. Violence does not hold anything," she added.

On engagement with the US on the issue of the Board of Peace, Shahin noted ongoing communication but stressed the need for fuller involvement of Palestinians themselves.

"There is communication with the United States, specifically with our vice president, of course, not to the extent that is needed... We are part of the issue, and we need people to be speaking with us, not planning for us or hearing from others about us," she said.

The minister called for broader discussions involving the US, Arab world, Europe and allies to chart a path for immediate relief, reconstruction and eventual political resolution leading to the "establishment of the State of Palestine." PTI RK OZ OZ