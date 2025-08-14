India well-positioned to secure place among world's great powers: Gujarat CM on I-day eve message

Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (PTI) India is well-positioned to secure a place among the world's great powers and is making remarkable strides in global development. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in his Independence Day eve message on Thursday.

Gujarat government's state-level Independence Day event will be held on Friday in Porbandar.

"Today, our nation is well-positioned to secure a place among the world's great powers and is making remarkable strides in global development. This progress rests on the sacrifices, dedication, and perseverance of the revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and national leaders who nurtured the great tree of independence with their blood and sweat," he said in his message which was aired on local television channels.

"When we hold the spirit of Nation First in our hearts and commit ourselves not to personal gain but to the welfare of all, we can achieve impactful results. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the success of Operation Sindoor showcased India's resolve, sending a global message that terrorism or threats to national security will not be tolerated," Patel said.

Asserting that Gujarat, which was carved out of erstwhile Bombay State in 1960, will complete 75 years in 2035, Patel said it is the government's resolve to elevate the magnificent structure of development built by PM Modi to new global heights.

"Under the guidance of PM Modi, we have remained committed to the principle of welfare, development, and prosperity for all. We have ensured, through a saturation approach, that the benefits of development reach the last person, the poor, and those in remote areas. At the same time, we have introduced several public welfare schemes and decisions to ensure everyone has access to food, healthcare, education, and economic support," he said.

To promote the education of girls and science stream students for a brighter future, Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana have been launched, while to to build a healthy and capable future generation, nutritious meals are provided to children in Anganwadis and primary schools through Chief Minister's Nutritious Breakfast Scheme, Patel said.

"From agriculture and the rural economy to trade, industry, and services, Gujarat has achieved remarkable, visible progress in every sector," the CM asserted.