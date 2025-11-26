India will be developed by 2047 if Constitution is followed in letter and spirit: Om Birla

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India will be able to become a developed nation by 2047 if the Constitution is followed in letter and spirit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Addressing a Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan', Birla said after long deliberations, the framers of the Constitution adopted the key document on this day in 1949, paving the way for India to become a vibrant democracy.

Birla said Constitution is a live document which takes care of the need of every citizen and it is our duty to follow the principles enshrined in it.

Since 2015, Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas is being celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

While some provisions of the Constitution came into force immediately, the others came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a Republic.

It was at the iconic Central Hall that the Constituent Assembly met to frame the Constitution.