India will be renamed as Bharat, claims Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader from West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that India will be renamed as Bharat and statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed.

The Medinipur MP said that those against the change of name can leave the country.

Speaking at 'Chai pe Charcha' programme in Kharagpur city, which falls under his constituency, the former BJP national vice president said, "When our party comes to power in West Bengal, we will remove all statues of foreigners in Kolkata." "India will be renamed as Bharat. Those not liking it are free to leave the country," he said.

Rahul Sinha, another senior BJP leader from the state, said a country cannot have two names and this is the correct time to change the name as world leaders are present in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Santanu Sen alleged that the BJP was trying to "divert attention from real issues as it is afraid of the opposition INDIA alliance".

Opposition parties led by Congress have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha polls due next year.