India will be strong if Sanatan dharma is strong, says Adityanath

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged people to take forward the message of unity, saying the country will be strong if Sanatan dharma is strong.

He also accused the opposition parties of seeking to divide the country on caste-religious lines for their own political interests and said doing so is nothing less than treason.

He voiced strong disapproval of demands from some quarters to divide the state into four, saying the potential of Uttar Pradesh lies in its unity.

"The message of the Maha Kumbh is the message of unity and integrity, and this should go out to the world. If all the saints, devotees or even tourists, who are part of the Maha Kumbh, take forward the message of unity, then Sanatan dharma will be strengthened and, if Sanatan dharma is strong, then our country will be strong," Adityanath said in an interview to "News18 Network" at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. PTI SKC ZMN