India will become Maoist-free by March 31: Amit Shah

Mundali (Odisha), Mar 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that India will become Maoist-free by March 31 and said security forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati to Pashupati of Nepal.

Addressing a function marking the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Cuttack district, he also said CISF acts as a catalyst for the economic growth of the country by providing security to major establishments.

“Today, I want to assure the nation that the country will be Maoist-free by March 31. Our forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati,” he said.

It will be a big achievement for the country's security forces under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uproot Naxalism from the country, Shah said.

“Our security forces have reached the expectations, and the country is now on the verge of eliminating red rebels.” PTI BBM AAM BBM BDC