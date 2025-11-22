India will become world''s no: 1 economy by 2047, says CM Naidu

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said India will be the world’s number one economy by 2047, and Indians will be number one globally.

Addressing the 44th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) in Puttaparthi, Naidu said Telugu people must take a leading role among Indians by that time.

"By any means, 2047, we will be number one. India will be the number one economy. Indians will be number one globally. Among Indians, the Telugu people have to lead the nation. That is our mandate. That is our decision," he said, urging graduating students to identify their areas of contribution towards this goal.

Naidu said the 21st century belongs to India and that "nobody can defeat it." Highlighting the state’s focus on futuristic technologies, he noted initiatives promoting the 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' concept and encouraged each family to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) use case.

The chief minister said Andhra Pradesh is prioritising sectors such as AI, data centres, quantum computing, space, aerospace, drones, and semiconductors.

He added that the Rayalaseema region would become a hub for high-technology development.

Emphasising the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Naidu said innovative ideas from anyone will be encouraged and supported by the government.

"Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu reiterated that he is the right leader in the right place at the right time, especially at a time when there is a 'leadership crisis in all countries'." Lauding SSSIHL, he said its first, second, and third languages are service, integrating ethics, values, and academics to transform both body and spirit.

He urged graduates to follow the institute’s guiding principle—"love all, serve all, help ever, hurt never"—and carry forward the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. PTI STH SSK ADB