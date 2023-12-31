India will develop only if we discharge our duties honestly: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said everyone will have to work with a sense of civic duty for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', asserting that India will become a developed nation only if everyone discharges their duties honestly.

He also appealed to people to free themselves from the mentality of slavery.

Adityanath made the remarks during the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' which he joined along with BJP president J P Nadda.

In the yatra organised here, the chief minister distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central and state governments.

On this occasion, Adityanath said, "We will have to work with pride in unity and solidarity and with a sense of civic duty for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. India will develop only if we discharge our duties honestly." He said that in the last nine and a half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone sees a new India, in which all facilities are being provided to every citizen.

"Prime Minister Modi has provided free housing facility to four crore poor people in just nine and a half years. Along with this, facilities like toilets, gas connections under Ujjwala scheme, ration, free medical treatment and free Covid vaccine were provided," the chief minister said.

Before joining the yatra, Adityanath and Nadda reached the house of former Bihar Governor late Lalji Tandon. Both the leaders paid tribute to Tandon's late son and former UP minister Ashutosh Tandon and enquired about the wellbeing of the family. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK