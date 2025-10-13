India will emerge stronger by overcoming hurdles posed certain elements: J-K L-G

Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) "No one can stop our rise," said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, while asserting that India will emerge stronger by overcoming challenges and hurdles created by certain elements.

He called for implementing inclusive rehabilitation measures and ensuring equal opportunities in education and employment for the empowerment and dignified life of people with special abilities.

"India will emerge more powerful, defeating the challenges and hurdles created by certain elements. No one can stop our rise," Sinha said while addressing the 45th Foundation Day of the School for the Hearing Impaired run by J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra here.

He observed that several forces, both within the country and abroad, are trying to hinder India's progress. "This conspiracy has been hatched by certain elements, but no power can stop our march towards a developed India." Highlighting that inclusion is the key to prosperity, the L-G added that the government's efforts have focused on ensuring that all members of society participate fully in Jammu and Kashmir's developmental journey and people with special abilities are able to unlock their potential and contribute to greater prosperity.

He called for implementing inclusive rehabilitation measures for people with special abilities and ensuring equal opportunities for them in education and employment.

Sinha highlighted four important aspects for the empowerment of people with special abilities.

"First, identifying their strengths and promoting them; second, creating an inclusive environment that helps them think and decide independently; third, providing full support to their decision-making abilities; and fourth, creating a conducive environment for self-learning and self-improvement." The L-G also paid homage to Dr R R Khajuria, the founder of J-K Samaj Kalyan Kendra, and commended all members of the organisation for their selfless service to society.

Sinha also called upon corporate houses, the business community, and citizens to come forward and contribute to this noble endeavour.