India will get world's largest museum in 2025: Shekhawat

Jodhpur, Jun 30 (PTI) Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here Sunday that India will develop the North and South Blocks of Delhi's Raisina Hill complex into the world's largest museum in 2025 which will be almost double the size of France's Louvre museum.

An agreement has been signed between France and India for this purpose, the tourism and culture minister said, adding that he was fortunate and proud to be part of the opportunity to execute the world's largest museum project.

Shekhawat was speaking to the media in his Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency after arriving here for the first time since taking the oath as a Union cabinet minister.

"Once the Central Vista redevelopment project is complete and offices are shifted in 2025, the North and the South Blocks will be converted into a museum and it will be the world's largest museum," he said, adding that it will be almost double the size of the Louvre in Paris.

Shekhawat said the proposed museum will tell the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.

The Union minister also said the meeting of the World Heritage Committee, of which India is a signatory, will be held in the country for the first time next month.

"I am sure that India, which occupies the third place in the world in the number of world heritage sites, will get one more heritage site this time," he added. PTI COR IJT IJT