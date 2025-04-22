India will hunt down all terrorists who killed tourists in J&K: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that all the terrorists, who are responsible for attacking and killing 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir, will be "hunted down" by India.

The entire nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, he added.

"I have full faith that Bharat will hunt down each and every one of those cowards responsible for the dastardly attack in #Pahalgam today," Sarma said in a post on X.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.

The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said. PTI TR NN