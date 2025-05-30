India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: Jaishankar

Vadodara (Gujarat), May 30 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday asserted that India will never give in to "nuclear blackmail." Speaking at a convocation ceremony of foreign students of Parul University here, Jaishankar also said it was imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilize the "service of terrorism" pay a high cost.

"India will never give in to any kind of nuclear blackmail," the minister said.

His comments came in the wake of Operation Sindoor conducted by Indian armed forces against terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Jaishankar also said that India is a rare civilisational state which is today reclaiming its rightful place in the comity of nations.

It has become a fashion in some quarters to "openly become transactional" in dealing with other nations, the External Affairs Minister said, adding that India, however, believes in building partnerships on the basis of trust.