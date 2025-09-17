India will not just lead GCCs but dominate them: Andhra CM

Visakhapatnam, Sep 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said here that India will not just lead but dominate the Global Capability Centres (GCC) space.

Addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) GCC business summit in the port city, the CM asserted that most of the work on GCCs is being done from India.

"India will not only lead (GCCs), we will dominate. But most of the work on GCCs is being done from India," said Naidu.

Expressing his willingness to listen to the participants of the CII summit, Naidu asked them to guide him and noted that we are all in inspiring times.

Promising to offer one of the best policies coupled with execution and precision, he said this was the right time and Visakhapatnam the right location, and requested the participants to set up a GCC in the port city.

Naidu said that he is reiterating all the time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right leader in the right time at the right place.

Commemorating Modi's 75th birthday today, the TDP supremo said the former should be appreciated and wished, calling him a big asset of the nation.

According to the CM, India will become the number one economy by 2047. He said there are some reasons for this justification such as the first mover advantage in reforms in 1991, first mover advantage in technology in 1995 and demographic advantage.

Though "all the countries are going to face an aging problem", he said India has a very strong leadership today, he said and added that he aims to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion for Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

The southern state is creating the best infrastructure, Naidu said, adding, Andhra Pradesh has the advantage of a 1,000 km sea coast.

Observing that the state is going for a port-led economy with a port at every 50-km interval, Naidu exuded confidence that Google will come up with a data centre in Vizag next month.

Likewise, he said the new Visakhapatnam Airport (Bhogapuram) will be ready with all amenities and added that they are working on a Metro rail as well.

In addition to four to five more airports in the state, the CM said the best such facility will come up in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. This airport would be 'better' than those at Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Similarly, the CM expressed confidence on a bullet train coming to Andhra Pradesh and observed that it was inevitable though an unreasonable demand.

Dubbing the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai as a 'successful one', Naidu called for the linking of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Amaravati and Chennai with a similar rail route.

Similarly, he called for a bullet train connecting Kolkata via Vizag in the future for a better connected country, questioning why India can't have bullet trains when China has so many.

Besides quantum valley and artificial intelligence, Naidu said he is focusing on green hydrogen, and highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has advantages such as solar, wind, and pumped storage capabilities. PTI STH SA