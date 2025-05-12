India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Asserting that India will not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi said that while Pakistan pleaded with India to stop the military offensive, New Delhi considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure.

The prime minister termed the Pahalgam attack as the most "barbaric face of terrorism", saying it was personal pain for him, but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing "sindoor from the forehead of our women".

Addressing the nation, Modi said Operation Sindoor was not just a name but, through it, the whole world saw India's resolve turn into action and more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, the future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," he said.

PM Modi said India will not see terrorists and their state sponsors separately.

"This is not an era of war but it is also not an era of terrorism," he said.

Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace, the prime minister said.

"Pahalgam attack was the most barbaric face of terrorism, it was a personal pain for me. We gave the armed forces full liberty to raze terrorists to dust. The enemy has now realised the consequences of removing 'sindoor' from the forehead of our women. Operation Sindoor was not just a name... on May 7, the whole world saw our resolve turn into action," he said.

"When our missiles and drones destroyed terror sites in Pakistan, not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished. When 'Nation First' is our resolve, steely decisions are taken," he said.

Saluting the security forces, PM Modi dedicated their bravery to mothers, sisters and daughters of this country.

Pakistan slumped into gloom after the Indian attack on terror camps, "but they dared to attack us rather than helping fight terrorism. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack", Modi said.

"The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed by our military might. India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases," he said. PTI GJS RT RT