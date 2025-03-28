India will not tolerate insult to Rana Sanga: BJP MPs in LS

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday condemned the remarks against Rajput king Rana Sanga by an SP MP, saying the nation will not tolerate insult to such great warriors.

Similar views were expressed in the Lok Sabha by Rao Rajendra Singh, a BJP member from Jaipur, who said that Rana Sanga is synonym of valour.

Rana Sanga was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

SP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman recently courted controversy by saying that Rajput king Rana Sanga was a “traitor” for “inviting” Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi in the 16th century.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the lower house, Prasad said the legendary Rana Sanga forms part of India's heritage and continues to inspire Indians.

"I condemn the remarks made against Rana Sanga. Hindustan will not tolerate insult to legendary leaders like Shivaji and Rana Sanga," Prasad said.

Singh condemned the remarks against Rana Sanga and sought to know from the opposition whether they approve of such comments against a warrior who gave his life fighting for the country.

