India will not tolerate PM Modi's 'insult': BJP hits back at Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sharply retaliated on Akhilesh Yadav's statement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the party is going to win again and the "hooliganism" of the Samajwadi Party is going to lose again.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya warned the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief in a post on social media platform 'X' "SP chief Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji should keep in mind that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is the most popular leader not only in India but in the world," Maurya said in his post.

"The BJP won the 2014/2017/2019 and 2022 elections (Lok Sabha-Vidhan Sabha) and is going to win 2024 also. The SP's hooliganism is going to lose again. India will not tolerate Modi ji's insult," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief had on Saturday compared Prime Minister Modi to Hitler, without taking his name.

"Those who came (to power) in 2014 are going to go (out of power) in 2024. Once, 10 years were Hitler's time. He could not stay there for more than 10 years. So now he too (apparently pointing towards Prime Minister Modi) has completed 10 years," he said.

Adolf Hitler was the Fuhrer of Germany from August 2, 1934 to April 30, 1945.

Following the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's statement, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary had issued a statement and said that Yadav's remark shows his frustration.

"The dream he is having of defeating the BJP in 2024 will remain a dream," he said.

Chaudhary said the BJP has given a "shameful defeat" to the Samajwadi Party in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022 under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, adding this trend is going to continue not only in 2024 but also further.

The BJP state president said the Samajwadi Party will be completely wiped out from Uttar Pradesh under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"As the elections are approaching, their frustration is increasing. As their alliance partners are leaving one by one, their mental balance has been lost in frustration. He will have to suffer the consequences of the derogatory remarks that he has made about the prime minister," he said" PTI AR CDN AS AS