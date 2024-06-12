India will participate in Swiss peace summit on Ukraine at appropriate level: FS Kwatra

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India on Wednesday said it will participate in the upcoming peace summit on the Ukraine conflict in Switzerland at an appropriate level.

The summit will take place at Bürgenstock in Lucerne on June 15 and 16.

Switzerland has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend it. However, it is almost certain that Modi will not participate in it with sources indicating that a senior diplomat may represent India at the summit.

India will attend the peace summit in Switzerland at the "appropriate level", Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

That consideration is currently going on in the system and as and when we have a decision on the representative from India who'll be participating, we'll be very happy to share it with you, he said.

The foreign secretary made the comments at a media briefing he addressed on Modi's visit to Italy to attend the G7 summit.

Last month, Swiss State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel visited India to invite it for the summit.

India is a friend of the world and the global community expects it to contribute significantly in bringing peace to war-torn Ukraine, Fasel told PTI.

Fasel held wide-ranging talks with his Indian interlocutors and extended an invitation to the Indian prime minister for his participation at the summit that is aimed at charting a course for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Switzerland has extended invitations to over 160 countries for the summit.

"India is a friend of the world. There is really an expectation from the international community that India can contribute to this (peace) process," the top Swiss official said.

"India is a friend of peace. India has a great experience in conflict transformation and peace promotion. The expectation really is that we can work together and count on India's support," he said. PTI MPB ZMN