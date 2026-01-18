India will remain Vishwaguru as long as guided by dharma: Bhagwat

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that as long as Bharat is guided by dharma, the country will remain a Vishwaguru, asserting that such spiritual knowledge is unique to India.

Dharma is the driver of the entire universe, and everything runs on that principle, he said at an event here.

Bhagwat said India had inherited a rich spiritual legacy from its ancestors and continued to receive guidance from saints and seers. He emphasised that dharma is not confined to religion, but it is the guiding principle of all creation.

He said as long as such dharma drives Bharat, it will remain Vishwaguru, adding the world does not possess this kind of knowledge because it lacks spirituality.

Bhagwat said this is the heritage of our ancestors.

"Whether it is Narendra bhai, me, you, or anyone else, there is one single force that drives all of us. If the vehicle is driven by that force, there will never be an accident. That driver is dharma," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

He emphasised that when the creation came into existence, the rules that governed its functioning became dharma.

Bhagwat further said dharma was not confined to religion and that every entity in nature has its own inherent duty and discipline.

"Water has its dharma to flow, fire has its dharma to burn. There is a son's duty, a ruler's duty, and rules of conduct. Our ancestors understood these laws through spiritual research and great effort. Even a person living in a hut may not deliver a speech, but dharma flows in his veins," Bhagwat said.

He warned against arrogance that can spoil the holy work being done, stressing that we need to be freed of pride.

"The simple but difficult solution is to accept that it is God's work. Our body is his shop, and we are just doing his work. He is the owner, we should not forget it," the RSS chief added.

He added an anecdote about a potter's donkey that, after being carried with an idol, mistakenly believed villagers bowed to it. The donkey began expecting homage and was beaten when it sought it.

Bhagwat said Bharat had given dharma to the world from time to time, noting that we have books and speakers, but dharma is actually put into practice and followed in life.

"The dharma is based on some truth, and those who constantly live with such truth are seers. It is our duty to provide security and maintain the dignity of seers. Even our country's prime minister says that saying no to a seer is an awkward moment for him," he added.

Explaining the relationship between spiritual and temporal roles, Bhagwat said this is a very holy work, and we merely protect spiritual people who are true leaders.

"We are also protectors; we do not lead. Spiritual people are the true leaders. They should be able to do so, and we only protect them. We are the ones who guard the door," he said, noting that while a State can be secular, human beings or any creation can't be without dharma.

Bhagwat urged those engaged in service to eschew ego and embrace a collective spirit.

"There are so many people here, and we are all doing good work. Instead of lingering in the 'I' mentality, we should remain in 'we'," he said.

Bhagwat cautioned that some people will try to spoil such work, and said if you are doing good work, do not expect results, but do it because it is good work.