India will truly develop when those left behind join mainstream: Nadda

Noida, Nov 30 (PTI) India will truly develop when people left behind in the race of development join the mainstream, BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday.

Nadda made the remarks while participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Junedpur village in Greater Noida of Gautam Buddh Nagar district where he met beneficiaries of government schemes.

The yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

“The development of the poorest of the poor in the country lies in the vision of a developed India of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will truly develop only when the people left behind in the race of development join the mainstream of development.

For this, all the citizens of the country should remain healthy and they should get basic facilities for daily works. Besides, all the information should be available to them, and they should get all the rights given by the Constitution,” Nadda said.

“To realise this vision, the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party are reaching out to people at the levels of household, village and panchayat, and informing them about public welfare schemes while helping the eligible people get added to these schemes who have been left out,” he said.

BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, party vice president Gopal Krishna Agarwal, Western Uttar Pradesh unit president Satyendra Sisodia, Gautam Buddh Nagar district president Gajendra Mavi, and Noida unit chief Manoj Gupta, among others, attended the programme.

Addressing the event, the BJP chief said PM Modi started the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from Jharkhand's Khunti on November 15.

“The Sankalp Yatra was started for a developed India while celebrating Tribal Pride Day from Khunti, Jharkhand. An effort is made to take the yatra to as many panchayats, villages and citizens as possible. This journey will end on January 25, 2024. In this, all party members, BJP MPs, MLAs, mayors, and municipal council members will participate,” Nadda added.

Expressing the commitment of the BJP for a developed India, Nadda said the party workers will reach out to 2.55 lakh panchayats during the Sankalp Yatra and connect with people living in nagar panchayat, municipality and municipal corporation areas. PTI KIS KVK KVK