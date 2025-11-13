India willing to share expertise with Maldives on public policy, governance: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said India is willing to facilitate the capacity building of Maldivian officials and share knowledge and expertise in various areas, such as public policy, governance and blue economy.

He conveyed this while interacting with a visiting 30-member delegation of the Maldives, led by Ahmed Salim, Minister of State, Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, here.

The delegation comprises 11 deputy ministers and 18 senior officials of the Maldivian government, an official release issued by the Ministry of Personnel said.

Interacting with the delegation, Singh highlighted the shared legacy and historical ties between the two nations and said India is willing to facilitate the capacity building of Maldivian officials and share knowledge and expertise in various areas, according to the release.

These areas include public policy, governance, blue economy, marine resource management, ocean-based technologies, fisheries, startup policies and infrastructure development, he said.

Singh highlighted the progress and development in administrative reforms, good governance practices and capacity building over the years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister emphasised that India has a robust civil service system, which ensures effective coordination between various governance institutions, including different ministries, departments and public service bodies.

He urged the visiting officials to see and learn from initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti Mission for infrastructure development and women empowerment schemes, such as free gas cylinders to economically weaker women, etc. PTI ACB DIV DIV DIV