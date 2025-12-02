'INDIA wins, arrogance bows': Cong MP Tagore after LS set to debate electoral reforms

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) With the Lok Sabha set to take up a debate on electoral reforms next week, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday claimed that the INDIA bloc won with "arrogance" finally bowing to the "unity of 240 and 100 MPs".

The Opposition had been insisting that the government give an assurance in Parliament on the discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of national song 'Vande Mataram' on December 8 and on electoral reforms on December 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier said.

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the SIR of electoral rolls is likely to be broken.

In a post on X, Tagore said, "INDIA wins. Arrogance finally bows to the unity of 240 & 100MPs. Discussion on Electoral Reforms scheduled for December 9." "One full Monsoon Session was washed away because of this. Two days of the Winter Session already wasted. Democracy is not a playground for diversion — it demands accountability," the Congress' whip in the Lok Sabha said.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second consecutive day over Opposition protests on the SIR exercise currently underway in 12 states and Union territories.