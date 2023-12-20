India witnessed revolution in health sector in last 9 years: Munda

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) India's healthcare sector has achieved more in the last nine years of the Narendra Modi government than in the preceding 70 years, Union minister Arjun Munda said on Wednesday.

During a press conference, the tribal affairs minister said that holistic healthcare, with a special focus on tribals, has been placed among the top priorities of the government.

"We have witnessed an unprecedented revolution in the field of health. Today, health is being linked with development for the first time in the country. In fact, there's a widespread sentiment of 'Healthy Nation, Wealthy Nation' created in the country," he said.

"The healthcare sector in the country has achieved more in the last 9 years than in the preceding 70 years," he said.

Tribal health is one of the key focus areas under PM JANMAN, Munda added.

He highlighted that the five-year-old Ayushman Bharat ' Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is providing health security to the poorest individuals in the country.

"This is the world's largest government-funded healthcare program, targeting over 55 crore beneficiaries, aiming to provide insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum," he added.

Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA) Elimination Programme on July 1 to address health challenges posed by the disease, especially among the tribal population.

The mission aims to screen over 8 crore tribals for SCA. Data for 90 lakh people have already been collected, he said.

Highlighting the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), Munda said that it aims for 360-degree development in tribal areas.

The PM JANMAN Mission targets the development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) neglected by various ministries' schemes, with a financial outlay of around Rs. 24,000 crore, focusing on 11 critical interventions related to nine key ministries.

The minister said that the number of AIIMS in the country has increased from 8 to 23, with 20 being fully functional. PTI GVS ZMN